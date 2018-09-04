

CTV Saskatoon





A woman has died after an ATV crash over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the Montreal Lake First Nation around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the 45-year-old woman and sole occupant of the ATV rolled it at an intersection in the community. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Montreal Like is about 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert.