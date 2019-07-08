

CTV Saskatoon





A 33-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 12 near Shell Lake on Friday, RCMP say.

A westbound vehicle was making a left turn onto Highway 12 when it was hit by an eastbound vehicle, according to police.

The passenger of the westbound vehicle, the 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead after arriving at Shellbrook Hospital. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was transported by STARS to Royal University Hospital to be treated for undetermined injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle was treated on scene for minor injuries and was released.

Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.