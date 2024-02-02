Woman dies at Pine Grove Correctional Centre

A 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive at Pine Grove Correctional Center, according to the corrections ministry.

The inmate was discovered in a living unit at around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, a news release said.

She was transported to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, where she was pronounced dead about one hour later.

The ministry said no foul play is suspected and next of kin have been notified.

Prince Albert Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.