Paramedics say a 55-year-old woman has died after a tractor and a semi collided on a Saskatchewan highway.

A spokesperson with Medavie Health Services tells CTV News the semi and tractor crashed after 9 a.m. Monday on Highway 16, between Saskatoon and Langham.

A woman in the tractor died and a second person, a 55-year-old man with her in the tractor, was taken to hospital in critical condition. He's since been stabilized, according to the Medavie spokesperson.

The semi driver was uninjured.

RCMP say the northbound lanes of the highway are currently blocked and traffic is being detoured.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the area.