A woman is dead after the SUV she was driving was hit by a pickup truck on Saskatchewan’s Highway 7.

The crash occurred Thursday morning, about 11 kilometres west of Rosetown, according to RCMP.

The pickup truck, travelling west, crashed into an oncoming semi tractor-trailer before striking the SUV, which was travelling behind the semi.

The SUV’s driver, a 55-year-old woman from Fiske, Sask., was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

A 47-year-old Rosetown man, who was driving the pickup truck, was taken to hospital, but police did not know the extent of his injuries.

The semi driver was uninjured.

RCMP said only one person was in each vehicle.

Highway 7 was still blocked as of early Thursday afternoon, with RCMP still on scene.

STARS air ambulance also responded to the crash.