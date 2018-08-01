A Saskatoon woman is crocheting mittens to remember her late sister and promote conversation about mental health.

Morgan Schurman started Mittens for Wendy to honour her late sister who took her own life in 2012.

Schurman said Wendy would always give away her mittens to those less fortunate.

She described Wendy saying, “Oh, well someone needed them and I didn’t want them to get cold. I can always get more.”

Schurman set a goal of crocheting 100 mittens by late November, but accidently surpassed her goal so raised it to 150.

Thanks to hundreds of yarn donations from across the world, Schurman said she can continue to spread awareness and share her sister’s story.

“If I can make warm hands with warm hearts, it’s good for me.”