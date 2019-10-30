A 45-year-old man faces several gun related charges after children allegedly had access to his loaded, sawed-off shotgun.

Police on Tuesday learned of a man in an apartment who was believed to be in possession of a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, according to a news release.

Officers also received information that children may be present in the home and have access to the gun.

Members of the Guns and Gangs Unit, with the assistance of the Tactical Support Unit, executed a search warrant at the home in the 10 block of Borden Place.

Officers seized the loaded, sawed-off shotgun and the suspect was arrested without incident.

Two children and a woman also present in the home were taken to a safe location during the search.