A 34-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted near the intersection of Cornish Road and MacInnes Street.

The woman told police she was walking in the area at about 7 p.m. on June 27 when she was approached by an unknown man. She fled after the man made sexual comments to her and touched her inappropriately. The suspect followed her to her residence and forced his way in. The suspect fled the residence after the woman locked herself in the bathroom.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s and about five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and runners.

Police are currently investigating the assault and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.