Woman charged with second-degree murder in 'suspicious' death of Saskatoon man

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged a 20-year-old woman with second degree murder after the body of a man was found in a home on 7th Street East.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) were called out to the 1600 block of 7th Street East around 7:25 p.m. Friday where they found the body.

SPS identified the man as 37-year-old Adam Willett.

At the time, police took a 20-year-old woman into custody and said there was no danger to the public.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.