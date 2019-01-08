

CTV Saskatoon





A 24-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 39-year-old man on Pelican Lake First Nation.

Spiritwood RCMP responded Jan.7 to a report of a fight between a man and a woman at a Pelican Lake home, according to a news release.

Officers found the man, Nathan James Bill, dead with the woman, Donya Hope Lewis, suffering from minor injuries, said police. Lewis was arrested, taken to hospital for treatment and released into police custody.

Blood pattern analysts are helping with the investigation. An autopsy is to be performed Tuesday.

Lewis and Bill were in a domestic relationship, police say.

Lewis made her first court appearance in Spiritwood Provincial Court on Tuesday. Her next court appearance is set for Feb. 12.