SASKATOON -- RCMP have arrested and charged a 27-year-old woman with the second degree murder of Braeden Alfred James Sparvier.

Shari Heathen of Onion Lake Cree Nation is scheduled to make her first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday.

Sparvier, 26, of Onion Lake Cree Nation, was found dead at a rural location east of St. Walburg on Jan. 1, RCMP say.

St. Walburg is about 34 kilometres north of Turtleford.