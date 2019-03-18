

CTV Saskatoon





April-Lee Ann Boneleye, 29, has been charged with second degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Curtis Toutsaint of Black Lake.

Black Lake RCMP were called to a home in the community for a reported stabbing March 16 at 3 a.m., according to a news release.

Officers and medical staff arrived to find Toutsaint dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Monday in Saskatoon.

Boneleye is to make her first court appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on March 18.