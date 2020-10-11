PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert police have charged an 18-year-old woman in relation to a suspicious death of an 18-year-old man.

On Oct. 10, Prince Albert police were called to a home in the 1700 block of 14th Street West at around 1 a.m.

Police said they found a man dead inside.

On Sunday, police said an 18-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter while using a firearm in connection to this death.

In a media release, police said the accused has been remanded in custody and will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday.