Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes into telephone pole
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 12:08PM CST
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after a crash Wednesday night, Saskatoon police say.
Just before midnight officer responded to the single-vehicle crash at First Avenue North and King Street where a vehicle struck a telephone pole, according to police.
The driver, who had started walking away from the scene, was checked by paramedics then taken into custody, police say.
Police also issued a ticket to the woman for driving an unregistered vehicle.