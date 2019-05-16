A 22-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after a crash Wednesday night, Saskatoon police say.

Just before midnight officer responded to the single-vehicle crash at First Avenue North and King Street where a vehicle struck a telephone pole, according to police.

The driver, who had started walking away from the scene, was checked by paramedics then taken into custody, police say.

Police also issued a ticket to the woman for driving an unregistered vehicle.