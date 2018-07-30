

CTV Saskatoon





A 30-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after a hit and run crash early Monday morning.

Police were called to 24 Street East and Wall Street around 2 a.m.

Witnesses had reported seeing a green minivan leaving a nightclub and hitting a parked vehicle nearby. The van reportedly kept driving, and a woman fell out of the side of the van.

The van kept driving down 22 Street before being stopped by a police officer.

Police say the van was missing a rear sliding door.

The woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving and exceeding .08.

The 19-year-old woman who fell from the van was taken to hospital with minor injuries.