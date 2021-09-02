Advertisement
Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after Saskatoon death in July
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 4:36PM CST Last Updated Thursday, September 2, 2021 4:36PM CST
SASKATOON -- One woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a homicide investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.
Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Avenue B North in July, where they found the body of a 49-year-old man.
Police said they were investigating his death as a homicide.
Officers arrested a woman in Jans Bay, who is charged with murder in the man’s death.
She’s scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Friday.
