SASKATOON -- One woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a homicide investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Avenue B North in July, where they found the body of a 49-year-old man.

Police said they were investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers arrested a woman in Jans Bay, who is charged with murder in the man’s death.

She’s scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Friday.

