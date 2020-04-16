SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old Saskatoon woman is charged with arson and disregard for human life after a house fire in the 1800 block of 20th Street West Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the home around 3 a.m. There, officers helped firefighters ensure residents had left the multi-unit building. No one was hurt.

Police say the fire was intentionally set in a bathroom by a resident, according to the release.

Police say the woman was arrested on scene without incident.