Prince Albert police have charged a 36-year-old woman in the city’s second homicide of 2019.

A 50-year-old man died in hospital after police say he was found in a home in the 1200 block of 17th Street West in critical condition on Wednesday.

Police say they aren’t looking at any other suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

The woman will make her first court appearance on Friday morning. No names have been released.