

CTV Saskatoon





Pinehouse RCMP have charged a woman with manslaughter in the death of her domestic partner.

Flora Marie Ratt, 40, is accused of killing Lloyd Dennis Misponas, 55.

Police were called to a Pinehouse home around 12:15 p.m. for a dispute, according to a news release.

Prior to their arrival, a second call came in reporting that a nurse, who had come to the home to treat an injured man, needed help.

RCMP arrived and took him to the Health Centre, where he was declared dead, police say.

Ratt was scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Friday.