Woman charged in death of friend found on Saskatoon outskirts enters plea
Cheyenne Antoine
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 11:16AM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 11:34AM CST
Cheyenne Antoine has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The 21-year-old, originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of her friend Brittney Gargol, whose body was found on the outskirts of Saskatoon nearly three years ago, entered the plea Monday in Saskatoon Provincial Court.
A charge of offering an indignity to a body in connection with the death is set to be stayed, following Antoine’s sentencing.
Court heard from Crown prosecutor Robin Ritter the 18-year-old Gargol died by strangulation and was left on the road — in the Valley Road area — at some time between 5:21 and 5:40 a.m. on March 25, 2015.
Her body was found by a man who was on his way to work, according to Ritter. He called police and tried to resuscitate Gargol.
Police initially said she was found severely injured and pronounced dead in hospital, but an update later clarified Gargol was found dead at the scene.
She and Antoine were friends, according to Gargol’s family.
