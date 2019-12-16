A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a single-vehicle crash on Circle Drive Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. between 33rd Street and Aiport Drive. There were four passengers in the vehicle in addition to the driver, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threating injuries, police said in a news release.

The 20-year-old is facing three charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

A second vehicle

After the crash, while police collision analysts were working on the scene, another vehicle approached at "freeway" speeds, police said.

"At the last moment the vehicle attempted to avoid the collision area and then attempted to flee the scene before becoming blocked by barricades," the release said.

The 26-year-old driver of the second vehicle was charged with impaired driving.