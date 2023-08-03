Woman charged after allegedly assaulting man with scooter: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police have charged a woman after she allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old man with a scooter.

Police responded to an assault report around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of 24th Street East.

“Bystanders were able to safely intervene to stop the assault prior to police arrival,” a Saskatoon Police Service news release said.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old woman has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.