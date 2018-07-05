

CTV Saskatoon





A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges after an incident that started in a bar and ended up with the assault of a young girl.

The incident started in a bar on the 200 block of 21 Street East around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the woman stole a drink from a customer in the bar, turned over some chairs and threw the glass at the customer before taking off on foot.

Witnesses reportedly saw the woman kicking and punching parked vehicles before approaching a family on the 100 block of Third Avenue South and punching a 10-year-old girl.

Police spotted the woman and a struggle ensued when they tried to arrest her. The woman allegedly spat at one of the officers before she was arrested.

The woman has been charged with three counts of assault, theft, and several other charges.