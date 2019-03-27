

CTV Saskatoon





The girlfriend of a man who was shot and killed by a fellow hunter is calling for stricter punishments for hunters who don’t follow the rules.

“In my opinion, I think that acting careless with a firearm and killing someone is pretty much the definition of negligence,” said Jerrica Kress in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.

Her boyfriend, Jordan Darchuk was 23 years old when he was shot and killed September 16, 2017.

“I got the call from Jordan’s sister Whitney at around 11:30 that he had been killed and it was just a complete shock,” she said.

Darchuk was finishing up a hunting trip south of Weirdale, SK when he was shot in the chest by a fellow hunter.

Austyn Adamko, 23, was the man who pulled the trigger. According to an agreed statement of facts, Adamko says he mistook Darchuk for a bull elk.

Court documents state Darchuk was wearing a red hoodie and a camouflage backpack that had shooting sticks fastened to it, which stuck up above his head.

Adamko did not have a license for his gun.

He was originally charged with criminal negligence causing death, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges of careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Kress calls the plea “disappointing.”

Darchuck was shot just minutes before legal hunting time ended for the evening, at about 7:45 p.m., according to the statement.

In a police interview, Adamko said there was pressure to shoot because the sun was going down.

Police recreated the scene of the shooting on three separate occasions, using the same scope, at the same setting when it was seized and looked at another officer standing in the field, who was approximately the same height as Darchuk. Each time, officers say they were able to determine that they were looking at a person.

Kress says she wants to see standard and harsher penalties for hunters not following the rules.

“I mean, a firearm is a dangerous thing to be in possession of,” she said. “If you think you can just go out there and shoot and not know what you’re shooting at, this can happen again.”

The Crown is asking for a one-and-a-half year sentence, while the defense is asking for 90 days. Court is adjourned until April 29 for sentencing.