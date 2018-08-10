Alexa Emerson, the woman behind a string of bomb threats and suspicious package deliveries in Saskatoon, has been released from custody.

The 32-year-old, who is also known as Amanda Totcheck, pleaded guilty in May to 15 offences, including public mischief and uttering threats. Most of the offences were tied to several bomb threats made, and suspicious packages sent, last year and in 2016.

She was sentenced to serve another 115 days in custody after credit for time served, and remain on probation for three years after being released. That meant she would have had to remain in custody until September.

But the Ministry of Corrections says Emerson was released from custody on August 5th. The ministry says she was eligible under federal legislation where offenders are released after serving two-thirds of their sentence. She will remain on probation for three years as part of her original sentence.