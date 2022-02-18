Woman arrested in sexual procurement investigation involving minors

A 23-year-old woman is facing several charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service vice and human trafficking unit.

The investigation into a local, online spa business began Dec. 21, 2021.

Police say it was believed the business had procured, advertised and facilitated sexual services involving minors.

The woman was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of procurement of a person to offer sexual services, two charges of procurement of a minor to offer sexual services, advertising sexual services, material benefit from sexual services and material benefit from sexual services provided by a minor.