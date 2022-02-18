Woman arrested in sexual procurement investigation involving minors

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis

Spiking tensions in eastern Ukraine on Friday aggravated Western fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe, with a humanitarian convoy hit by shelling and pro-Russian rebels evacuating civilians from the conflict zone. A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported.

It's been 3 years since this Canadian woman was arrested in Syria. She may never leave.

It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London