

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP have arrested a woman who was allegedly unlawfully at large at Onion Lake first Nation.

On Thursday afternoon police got word that Tamarah Lee Dillon, 25, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was at an Onion Lake home, according to a news release.

When officers arrived they saw a vehicle starting to leave, and several police vehicles boxed it in.

Several people were apprehended and police found drugs in the vehicle.

Tamarah Dillon is charged with break and enter, theft, driving while disqualified and obstructing a police officer.

Krysta Dillon, 22, is charged with break and enter, theft, driving while being pursued by police and possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Dec. 10.