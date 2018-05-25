

CTV Saskatoon





A 20-year-old woman who Saskatoon police say indecently exposed herself to several boys near a Westview neighbourhood school is facing a charge.

The woman exposed herself to the boys near Caroline Robins School, on the 1400 block of Byers Crescent, at about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a police news release. She fled the area after she was approached by an adult.

She was identified by investigators with the Saskatoon police sex crimes unit and arrested Friday afternoon.

She’s accused of one count of committing an indecent act and is set to appear in provincial court next month, according to police.