Woman and teenager arrested after fleeing from police

A Regina woman and teenage boy are facing several charges after fleeing from police on Thursday.

Officers identified a 17-year-old boy who was wanted on multiple warrants driving a vehicle but soon lost visual contact, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Soon after, police saw the same vehicle being driven by a woman. Police were unsuccessful in pulling her over but found a second vehicle had been driving along with the first for about 20 minutes.

The woman left her vehicle to the second one around 2:30 p.m. and got into the passenger seat of the second vehicle. Officers were able to remove the woman and teenage boy from the vehicle and arrest them.

Police found a firearm and several rounds of ammunition through a search of the teenager and vehicle.

The 17-year-old boy is facing several numerous charges including possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and dangerous driving.

The 40-year-old woman is facing several charges including flight from a peace officer and possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order.

The woman made her appearance in Provincial Court on Friday and the teenage boy will make his appearance in Provincial Youth Court.