SASKATOON -- A woman charged with impaired driving causing death has been released from Pine Grove Correctional Centre.

Stacey-Marie Antoinette Stone, 22, was released by consent of the Crown at Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

As part of the release conditions, Stone cannot consume alcohol or drive. She’s also on a 24-hour curfew.

She appeared in court by video from Pine Grove, wearing a face mask, as the Crown read out her conditions.

Stone is accused of killing 23-year-old Kionna Nicotine.

She’s also charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

Police said Nicotine was struck in the parking lot in the 700 block of Appleby Drive on Saturday morning.

Stone and Nicotine have been friends for 12 years, according to Nicotine’s family.

Stone’s mother attended Nicotine’s vigil on Monday at the parking lot where she died.

Nicotine’s grandmother remembers Nicotine as a funny person who enjoyed playing practical jokes and as an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Stone is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 19.