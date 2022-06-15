Woman accused of deliberately sparking Prince Albert event centre blaze asks to enter rehab

The woman charged with arson in relation to a fire that destroyed the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre in Prince Albert has asked the court for permission to attend an out-of-province drug rehabilitation program.

Gina Beatty, 24, was in provincial court in Prince Albert on Wednesday, accompanied by her mother and lawyer.

Beatty is charged with one count of arson in connection to a fire that happened Fri. April 15. She is also charged with assault for an unrelated incident.

The Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council and was destroyed by the fire.

Defence lawyer Philip Fourie explained to the court that Beatty has been accepted into a one-year-long drug rehab program in Manitoba called Teen Challenge. He asked if the court would grant permission for Beatty to attend the program while out on bail with an electronic monitoring device.

Beatty’s mother also addressed the judge saying it was difficult to get Gina accepted into a private drug treatment center and they didn’t want her to lose her spot. She said both she and her husband believe Gina’s drug use is the source of her problems.

The judge asked that the probation officer for the case submit a report to determine if the program could handle the accused, accommodate her upcoming court dates and if the Manitoba electronic monitoring program could be used by the accused.

The case is to return to court for a decision on the matter no later than July 13.