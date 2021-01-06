SASKATOON -- A 26-year-old woman accused of abducting a four-month-old boy in November has been arrested.

Wakaw and Rosthern RCMP found Tori Sutherland on Dec. 31 on the One Arrow First Nation, according to a news release.

She is charged with abduction of a child under 14, break and enter, abduction and assault, and breach of a release order. She scheduled to make her second court appearance on Thursday.

On Nov. 14, Wakaw RCMP received a report of several disturbances on One Arrow First Nation. Officers were advised that during one of these disturbances a woman, allegedly Sutherland, entered a home uninvited, assaulted the adult female resident and then left with the female resident’s four-month-old son.

The child was located unharmed by his mother about 30 to 45 minutes later at a second home on One Arrow First Nation.

The suspect had left the home by then and RCMP issued an arrest warrant.