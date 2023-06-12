Woman accused in Saskatoon death says gun went off by 'accident'

A woman charged with second-degree murder in a Riversdale shooting says the gun went off by accident.

Telsa Morin, 37, is one of two women charged in the shooting death of Theresa Taysap on Saturday. Fourty-two-year-old Linda Sutherland also faces a second-degree murder charge.

In provincial court on Monday, Morin said "it was an accident," and the shotgun was not supposed to be aimed at Taysap.

Officers found Taysap suffering from a gunshot wound after being called to a home on the 300 block of Avenue H South around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a weapon, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Paramedics treated her on the scene before taking her to Royal University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators from the major crime and forensic sections are involved in the investigation.

Police said the suspects and the victim appear to be known to each other.