SASKATOON -- A southbound vehicle crashed with a northbound vehicle when it tried to pass a semi on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 155 about 45 kilometres north of Green Lake, RCMP say.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A youth passenger was taken to Saskatoon for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 45-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the vehicle driving north was also transported to Saskatoon with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Roads were covered in snow at the time of the crash and visibility was poor, RCMP say.