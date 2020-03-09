Woman, 70, dies in head-on crash near Green Lake; visibility poor, RCMP say
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 1:26PM CST
SASKATOON -- A southbound vehicle crashed with a northbound vehicle when it tried to pass a semi on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on Highway 155 about 45 kilometres north of Green Lake, RCMP say.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A youth passenger was taken to Saskatoon for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The 45-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the vehicle driving north was also transported to Saskatoon with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Roads were covered in snow at the time of the crash and visibility was poor, RCMP say.