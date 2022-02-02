Woman, 36, charged with forcible confinement after report of woman in distress: Sask. RCMP

Brenda Partridge, of Meadow Lake, has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and possession of matter stolen from mail. (Courtesy RCMP) Brenda Partridge, of Meadow Lake, has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and possession of matter stolen from mail. (Courtesy RCMP)

