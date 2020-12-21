PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert RCMP were on the scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 3, west of Prince Albert.

Police have not revealed how many vehicles are involved.

Parkland Ambulance said paramedics treated a three year old girl, and a 34 year old woman. A spokesperson said they are both in hospital in stable condition.

"Traffic is being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and to follow traffic restrictions." RCMP said in a news release Monday night.

RCMP said there were reports of ice and blowing snow over the highway which created extremely poor road conditions, though they did not confirm if weather was a contributing factor to the collision