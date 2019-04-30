

CTV Saskatoon





A 28-year-old woman is dead after a truck crashed into the car she was in on Highway 4 south of Battleford on Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

The car, with two occupants, was travelling northbound when it was struck on the passenger side by a truck that was travelling west on a grid road and failed to stop at a stop sign, RCMP say.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The section of highway is expected to be re-opened around 2 p.m., RCMP say.