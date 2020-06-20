Advertisement
Woman, 20, hurt in hit-and-run in La Loche: RCMP
Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 11:09AM CST
SASKATOON -- La Loche RCMP are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found hurt Friday morning on the street near the village.
She was taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon by air ambulance, RCMP say.
Police believe she had been walking on the side of the street when she was suddenly hit by a vehicle from behind.
It is believed that the driver did not stop after the crash.