SASKATOON -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday, two kilometres north of Wakaw on Highway 2, RCMP say.

Wakaw RCMP responded around 9:13 a.m. The woman, lone occupant of a southbound car, was declared dead on scene.

The driver of a northbound SUV, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A girl riding in the SUV was unhurt, RCMP say.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, RCMP say.

The road was wet and visibility was clear at the time.