Woman, 19, dead in crash near Wakaw
An RCMP logo is pictured in this file image.
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 11:43AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday, two kilometres north of Wakaw on Highway 2, RCMP say.
Wakaw RCMP responded around 9:13 a.m. The woman, lone occupant of a southbound car, was declared dead on scene.
The driver of a northbound SUV, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A girl riding in the SUV was unhurt, RCMP say.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, RCMP say.
The road was wet and visibility was clear at the time.