The man who filmed an apparent beating of a woman by several children in Pleasant Hill Park says he had good reasons to not intervene.

“It didn’t make me scared because I could beat all these kids, I could have done something, but I didn’t do anything. I’m going to get my permanent residency soon and I don’t want anything to do with police. I didn’t want to do anything anyways because these are kids,” said the man, who moved to Canada eight-and-a-half years ago.

He went to the park Monday night to read a book and noticed the group of kids throwing stones at people in the park. He told the group to stop but they responded, “you’re not my dad,” and continued throwing the stones, he said.

A mother who was at the playground with her 10-year-old daughter and daughter’s friend recorded the group on her phone. The witness said the children then started attacking her when they realized they’d been filmed.

He said he recorded the encounter to raise awareness and “so others see it and possibly someone will do something about it, possibly even have security in the park.”

He then provided the video to CTV News.

Police are looking into the matter and encourage anyone else with information to call Crime Stoppers.