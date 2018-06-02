

CTV Saskatoon





A suspect who was reported to be “rifling through vehicles in a parking lot” has been arrested and charged, following a call to Saskatoon police from a resident who witnessed the crime.

Officers responded to the incident around 8 a.m. at the 500 block of 4th Ave N and confronted a man matching the description.

The 41-year-old man refused to obey police and “squared off with an officer.” He was holding a knife in one hand and a pair of pliers in the other.

Police deployed an electroshock weapon as the man attempted to flee the scene. The weapon missed the target, however, the suspect was arrested by another officer on scene.

No one was injured.

The man is set to appear before a Justice of the Peace officer Saturday. He is facing multiple charges including theft, mischief, assault and several breaches of court orders for unrelated charges.



