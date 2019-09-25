STARS unveiled its newest helicopter in Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon.

The Airbus H145 is more technologically advanced and has a more efficient clip-in system for stretchers.

One of the first people to ride on the new helicopter was Bonnie Fortin, but her first time in a STARS helicopter was about six years ago.

"I had a routine surgery planned for my fourth child, and it went wrong. I needed the help of the specialist who was in Regina and wasn’t available to me in Swift Current," Fortin said.

"I am certain that without STAS I would have died."

The new aircraft marks the beginning of STARS’ plans to replace its entire fleet.

Each helicopter costs $13 million, and the non-profit organization plans to buy eight more – which can be used across Western Canada.

"Our original aircraft was flown for 35 years, and we would continue to fly it if we could still get parts, but we can’t. So this is the new generation," CEO of STARS Andrea Robertson told reporters outside of the new aircraft.

"We’re hoping this will last us 35 years and more. So this is us saying, 'We’re investing the people of Saskatchewan so you can count on us in the future.'"

The new helicopter will stay grounded for the next month, as staff use it for training.