Wintry weather making a return to central Sask. next week

Don’t put away the snow blowers or shovels just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central Saskatchewan which could see some areas receiving 10 – 20 centimeters of snow.

The weather statement includes the cities of Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

An intense, fast moving Alberta clipper system is forecast to develop Sunday night and will cross the prairies on Monday.

Environment Canada said in the statement the snow will fall through Tuesday morning and will reduce visibility, as blustery conditions and northerly winds gusting to 70 km/hr will accompany the snow.

Bitterly cold temperatures also return as the system passes. Morning low temperatures on Tuesday will close in on the minus 30 mark with wind chill values near minus 40.

Environment Canada said those temperatures will moderate later in the week.