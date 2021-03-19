Advertisement
Winter whimpers away with late spring conditions expected: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, March 19, 2021 6:18AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures will reach into the teens today across many parts of the province, as the final day of winter arrives.
Things continue to be unseasonably warm into Saturday, but by Sunday we will see a cooling trend develop, with precipitation possible early next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today - Mostly Sunny
High: 13
Evening: 11
Saturday - Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -2
High: 10
Sunday - Sunny
Morning Low: -4
High: 3