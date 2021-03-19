SASKATOON -- Temperatures will reach into the teens today across many parts of the province, as the final day of winter arrives.

Things continue to be unseasonably warm into Saturday, but by Sunday we will see a cooling trend develop, with precipitation possible early next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today - Mostly Sunny

High: 13

Evening: 11

Saturday - Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -2

High: 10

Sunday - Sunny

Morning Low: -4

High: 3