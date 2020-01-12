SASKATOON -- After more than five centimetres of accumulated snow, the City of Saskatoon has declared a snow event.

Grading of priority streets has begun due to the current snowy and icy conditions. 22 graders are working to clear priority streets like 8 St., Idylwyld Dr., 22 St., and College Dr. Six additional high-speed plows are focusing on Circle Dr.

Salt and sand are being applied to intersections, bridge decks and other high traffic areas.

The city is reminding drivers to slow down and leave extra room, as roadways may still be icy.

Drivers can report icy locations to the Customer Care Centre at 306-975-2476 or e-mail customercare@saskatoon.ca.