SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is gearing up for what could be a record-breaking snowstorm over the weekend.

“The winter storm that is being predicted is one that has the potential to interfere in our residents’ ability to safely navigate the city this weekend,” Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the city's Emergency Management Organization (EMO) Director, said in a news release.

“For this reason, we need to all prepare for the possibility that we might need to stay home for a few days and plan accordingly.”

Environment Canada is forecasting 30 centimetres of snow will fall in Saskatoon over the weekend with up to 50 centimetres in the southern part of the province.

Freezing rain and wind gusts of 80 kilometres per hour are also in the forecast.

City crews are on standby and ready to start clearing and de-icing when needed, the city said.

“We’ll have as many as 200 workers out clearing the city, and that’s pretty significant,” Terry Schmidt, the city's General Manager of Transportation and Construction, said in the release.

"If the snow is as bad as predicted, it’s possible that streets may get snowdrifts or icy conditions between passes from our equipment. Drivers will need to take great care and even stay off the streets if they can," Schmidt said.

It is also a possibility that the anticipated storm could cause power outages due to wet, heavy snow affecting power lines, the city said.

There is also the potential for falling tree limbs due to the weight of the snow.

Civic election polls are scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. The city recommends voters plan to have "lots of time to get to and from voting locations."

Saskatoon Transit will "do everything possible" to maintain schedules but the city said there could be delays as crews are work to clear streets, the city said.

The city said residents can help in the following ways:

Clear sidewalks as best you can.

Exercise caution when in the proximity of snow maintenance equipment.

Report power outages, fallen tree limbs, or icy road patches to 306-975-2476.

Have a 3-day supply of what your family needs on-hand including water, food, any medical requirements.

Avoid travel – stay home

This is a developing story. More details to come.