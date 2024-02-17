Winter Shines Festival brings warmth to downtown Saskatoon

Both Saskatoon and its winter shine with the Nutrien Winter Shines Festival.

The annual week-long event, which kicked off on Saturday, aims to bring warmth and culture to Saskatoon’s winters by giving people a reason to get out and celebrate the snow.

Shad Ali is the mastermind behind the event, coordinating activities throughout the week, and the owner of On Purpose Events.

"Winter Shines is like a warm hug that people are getting in the thick of winter, that's what we're trying to design here," Ali said.

It comes at a time when the city is experiencing above-seasonal temperatures, causing a number of snow sculptures to close for the day until evening.

Winter Shines offers a variety of attractions, including ice sculptures, petting zoos, hot chocolate, games, a merry-go-round with actual ponies, and horse rides around Market Square.

The hope is to capture the essence of a summer festival, in the dead of winter.

"We are a winter city here," Ali said.

Winter Shines will be open into the family day weekend with various activities throughout the week and a soup competition is set to begin on Sunday.

The final day will be on February 24.