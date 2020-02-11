SASKATOON -- Snowfall dominates the day in Saskatoon, with 2-3 cm of fresh powder on the way.

After that, it’s time to hunker down as an Arctic influx will drop temperatures overnight. The cold air, coupled with strengthening winds, will make for a dangerous situation outdoors.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Snow Showers

High: -4 C

Evening: -5 C

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -30 C

Afternoon High: -23 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -31 C

Afternoon High: -10 C