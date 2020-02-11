Winter returns: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:55AM CST
SASKATOON -- Snowfall dominates the day in Saskatoon, with 2-3 cm of fresh powder on the way.
After that, it’s time to hunker down as an Arctic influx will drop temperatures overnight. The cold air, coupled with strengthening winds, will make for a dangerous situation outdoors.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Snow Showers
High: -4 C
Evening: -5 C
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -30 C
Afternoon High: -23 C
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -31 C
Afternoon High: -10 C