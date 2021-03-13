SASKATOON -- OUTSaskatoon Winter Festival Eleganza Extravaganza has put a focus into showcasing art from the LGBTQ2S+ community this year.

“I think it’s really important to take up physical space. All year round, especially in the arts world and to showcase pride,” said OUTSaskatoon development officer, Danielle Richardson.

In total there are five outdoor art installations and four audio documentary projects all created by Saskatoon LGBTQ2S+ artists.

One of them is Kamisha Alexson, whose creation "Dreamscapes" can be seen near the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.

Her piece features over 60 dream catchers.

“Stand in the middle and just kind of feel that power,” said Alexson.

She identifies as Two-Spirit which is used by some Indigenous queer people who don't necessarily identify as the colonial terms of gay, bisexual or transgender and Two-Spirit is a term that best fits their identity.

“It was important to add that entire group of colours that represents that represents everybody in our Two-Spirit, LGBTQ community,” said Alexson.

Audio documentaries can also be found along the Meewasin trail. Users can simply use a QR code by the work to listen to the four to six minute piece.

“You can listen to the stories of audio on your phone while experiencing the instillation for each story."

People interested in visiting the exhibits are encouraged to head to OUTSaskatoon's winter festival web page.

The festival runs until Sunday.