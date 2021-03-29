Advertisement
Winter comes back with a vengeance with storm, snowfall, and wind warnings: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, March 29, 2021 6:11AM CST
SASKATOON -- The freezing rain has already begun in Saskatoon, and will turn to snow as temperatures fall this morning.
Severe wind gusts reaching 100km/h are in the mix, with total snowfall expected in the 10-15 cm range.
Travel is expected to be extremely treacherous, and discouraged if not essential.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Wind/Sleet/Snow
High: 2*
Evening: 4
Tuesday – Mainly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -4
Wednesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: 6
*Denotes abnormal temperature trend